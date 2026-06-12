Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Twins On June 12

Walker is hitting for a .302 BA, .358 OBP and .561 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

Joe Ryan (4-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.

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