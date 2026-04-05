Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Tigers On April 5

Walker is hitting for a .296 BA, .367 OBP and .593 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .959 and he has scored seven runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in eight runs (9th in MLB). Walker has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he racked up five RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

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