Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Royals On May 17

Walker is hitting for a .308 BA, .379 OBP and .598 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .977, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs (7th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek (1-0) pitches for the Royals to make his third start of the season.

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