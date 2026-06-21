Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Royals On June 21

Walker is hitting for a .295 BA, .347 OBP and .538 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .885, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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