FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Royals On June 19

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .291 BA, .345 OBP and .537 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News