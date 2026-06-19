Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Royals On June 19

Walker is hitting for a .291 BA, .345 OBP and .537 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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