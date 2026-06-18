Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Royals On June 18

Walker is hitting for a .288 BA, .341 OBP and .537 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.