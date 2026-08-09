Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 9

Walker is hitting for a .283 BA, .341 OBP and .492 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 69 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 82 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.94 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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