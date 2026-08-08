Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Rockies On Aug. 8

Walker is hitting for a .284 BA, .342 OBP and .489 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 68 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 81 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 6.81 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.