Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 7

Walker is hitting for a .285 BA, .343 OBP and .491 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 68 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 81 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. He returns to action for the first time since Aug. 3, when he went 2 for 5 against the Yankees.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (4-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.75 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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