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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Reds On May 22

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .295 BA, .366 OBP and .563 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs (9th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Chris Paddack makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.07 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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