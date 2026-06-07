Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On June 7

Walker is hitting for a .301 BA, .362 OBP and .559 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (6th in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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