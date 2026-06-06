Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On June 6

Walker is hitting for a .297 BA, .359 OBP and .547 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs (6th in MLB). Walker has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Nick Lodolo (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.20 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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