Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Reds On June 5

Walker is hitting for a .291 BA, .355 OBP and .537 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .892, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (6th in MLB). Walker has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (2-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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