Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On July 26

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .350 OBP and .517 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .867, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (5-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season.

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