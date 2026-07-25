Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On July 25

Walker is hitting for a .288 BA, .349 OBP and .514 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .863, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Hunter Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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