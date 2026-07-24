Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Reds On July 24

Walker is hitting for a .291 BA, .352 OBP and .519 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .872, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 426 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.75 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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