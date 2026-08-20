Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Reds On Aug. 20

Walker is hitting for a .288 BA, .347 OBP and .502 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .849, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 90 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 17 steals on 22 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Brady Singer (5-11) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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