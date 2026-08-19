Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Reds On Aug. 19

Walker is hitting for a .289 BA, .347 OBP and .498 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .845, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 76 runs. In 525 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 88 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 17 steals on 22 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Chase Burns (14-2) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 14-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.

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