Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Reds On Aug. 18

Walker is hitting for a .289 BA, .347 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .847, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 75 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 88 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 17 steals on 22 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 26th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.