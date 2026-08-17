Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Reds On Aug. 17

Walker is hitting for a .284 BA, .344 OBP and .495 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 73 runs. In 512 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 88 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 16 steals on 21 attempts. He collected three extra-base hits in his previous game (3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs) against the Cubs.

Rhett Lowder (4-8) takes the mound for the Reds in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.15 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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