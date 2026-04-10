Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Red Sox On April 10

Walker is hitting for a .295 BA, .367 OBP and .682 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.049, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (7th in MLB). Walker has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Connelly Early (0-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

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