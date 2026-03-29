Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Rays On March 29

Walker had a .215 BA, .278 OBP and .306 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .584 and he scored 36 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 41 runs. Walker recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Steven Matz will start for the Rays, his first of the season.

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