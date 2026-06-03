Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Rangers On June 3

Walker is hitting for a .283 BA, .348 OBP and .534 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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