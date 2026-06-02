Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Rangers On June 2

Walker is hitting for a .284 BA, .351 OBP and .541 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs (6th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.93 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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