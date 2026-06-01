Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Rangers On June 1

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .357 OBP and .551 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs (6th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jacob deGrom (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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