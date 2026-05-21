Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Pirates On May 21

Walker is hitting for a .296 BA, .368 OBP and .570 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs (9th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

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