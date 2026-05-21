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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Pirates On May 21

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .296 BA, .368 OBP and .570 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs (9th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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