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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Pirates On May 20

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Walker has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .299 BA, .369 OBP and .576 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs (8th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski (3-3) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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