Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Pirates On May 19

Walker is hitting for a .301 BA, .371 OBP and .584 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .955, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs (8th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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