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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Phillies On Aug. 12

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .284 BA, .341 OBP and .488 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 71 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 83 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 15 steals on 20 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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