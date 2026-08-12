Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Phillies On Aug. 12

Walker is hitting for a .284 BA, .341 OBP and .488 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 71 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 83 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 15 steals on 20 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

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