Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 11

Walker is hitting for a .285 BA, .341 OBP and .490 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 70 runs. In 492 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 83 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

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