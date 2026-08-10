Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Phillies On Aug. 10

Walker is hitting for a .285 BA, .342 OBP and .492 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .834, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 83 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.48 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.