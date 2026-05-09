Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Padres On May 9

Walker is hitting for a .302 BA, .384 OBP and .576 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .959, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (17th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.