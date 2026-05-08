Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Padres On May 8

Walker is hitting for a .309 BA, .383 OBP and .588 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .971, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (16th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (0-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

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