Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Padres On June 16

Walker is hitting for a .297 BA, .350 OBP and .553 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Padres.

Michael King (4-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.