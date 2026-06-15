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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Padres On June 15

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 15 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Walker has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .294 BA, .348 OBP and .554 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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