Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Padres On June 15

Walker is hitting for a .294 BA, .348 OBP and .554 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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