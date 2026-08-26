Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Orioles On Aug. 26

Walker is hitting for a .285 BA, .343 OBP and .502 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .845, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 551 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 96 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (7-12) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 138 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.

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