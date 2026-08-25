Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Orioles On Aug. 25

Walker is hitting for a .289 BA, .347 OBP and .507 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .854, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 548 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 96 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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