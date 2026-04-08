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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 8

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Walker has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .300 BA, .364 OBP and .650 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.014, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (9th in MLB). Walker has recorded one steal on one attempt. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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