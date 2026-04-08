Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 8

Walker is hitting for a .300 BA, .364 OBP and .650 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.014, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (9th in MLB). Walker has recorded one steal on one attempt. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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