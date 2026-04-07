Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 7

Walker is hitting for a .314 BA, .385 OBP and .629 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.013, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in nine runs (13th in MLB). Walker has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his third of the season.

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