Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Nationals On April 6

Walker is hitting for a .300 BA, .382 OBP and .567 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .949 and he has scored seven runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs (16th in MLB). Walker has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Zack Littell will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.

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