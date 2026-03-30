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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Mets On March 30

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Walker has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker had a .215 BA, .278 OBP and .306 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .584 and he scored 36 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 41 runs. Walker recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Rays.

Clay Holmes starts for the first time this season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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