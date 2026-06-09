Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Mets On June 9

Walker is hitting for a .303 BA, .362 OBP and .560 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs (6th in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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