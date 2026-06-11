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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Mets On June 11

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .303 BA, .360 OBP and .566 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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