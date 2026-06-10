Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 10

Walker is hitting for a .301 BA, .359 OBP and .557 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Austin Warren (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his second this season.

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