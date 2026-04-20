Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Marlins On April 20

Walker is hitting for a .305 BA, .367 OBP and .646 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.013, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (18th in MLB). Walker has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Max Meyer (1-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.12 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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