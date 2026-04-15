Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Guardians On April 15

Walker is hitting for a .328 BA, .386 OBP and .734 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.120, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (8th in MLB). Walker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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