Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Guardians On April 14

Walker is hitting for a .333 BA, .394 OBP and .767 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.161, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (7th in MLB). Walker has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.

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