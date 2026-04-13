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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Guardians On April 13

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Walker has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .327 BA, .393 OBP and .745 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.139, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Gavin Williams (1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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