Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Dodgers On May 3

Walker is hitting for a .315 BA, .377 OBP and .605 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .982, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (4-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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