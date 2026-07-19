Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 19
Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .293 BA, .354 OBP and .526 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .880, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 75 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.29 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.