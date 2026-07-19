Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 19

Walker is hitting for a .293 BA, .354 OBP and .526 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .880, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 75 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.29 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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